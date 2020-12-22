French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test-media

French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, French media reported on Tuesday.

French radio franceinfo, quoting a government source, said that this new rule would be applicable to both French citizens living in Britain and to French tourists who spent a holiday in Britain. It also said that British citizens who reside in France permanently could also return to France provided they have a negative Covid test, and that professionals such as truckers could also return in this way.

For all others, notably British citizens, the France-UK border will remain closed until further notice, franceinfo reported, adding that the prime minister's office would make a statement about the travel policy later on Tuesday. A government spokesman could not immediately be reached.

BFM television also reported, without citing a source, reported that French citizens in Britain could return from Wednesday provided they have a negative Covid test. France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.