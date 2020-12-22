Left Menu
French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test-media

It also said that British citizens who reside in France permanently could also return to France provided they have a negative Covid test, and that professionals such as truckers could also return in this way. For all others, notably British citizens, the France-UK border will remain closed until further notice, franceinfo reported, adding that the prime minister's office would make a statement about the travel policy later on Tuesday.

French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, French media reported on Tuesday.

French radio franceinfo, quoting a government source, said that this new rule would be applicable to both French citizens living in Britain and to French tourists who spent a holiday in Britain. It also said that British citizens who reside in France permanently could also return to France provided they have a negative Covid test, and that professionals such as truckers could also return in this way.

For all others, notably British citizens, the France-UK border will remain closed until further notice, franceinfo reported, adding that the prime minister's office would make a statement about the travel policy later on Tuesday. A government spokesman could not immediately be reached.

BFM television also reported, without citing a source, reported that French citizens in Britain could return from Wednesday provided they have a negative Covid test. France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.

