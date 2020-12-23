Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico sees most journalists killed in 2020, group says

Mexico had the most journalists killed in retaliation for their work in 2020, followed by Afghanistan and the Philippines, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says in a new report.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 08:46 IST
Mexico sees most journalists killed in 2020, group says

Mexico had the most journalists killed in retaliation for their work in 2020, followed by Afghanistan and the Philippines, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says in a new report. Worldwide, at least 30 journalists were killed through December 15, up from 26 in 2019. At least 21 of them were killed in retaliation for their work, up from 10 in 2019. The CPJ is investigating the killings of 15 other journalists to determine whether those were related to reporting.

In Mexico, at least four journalists were the victims of targeted killings in 2020 and a fifth was shot to death after photographing a crime scene. The CPJ said it was investigating the motive in at least four other killings. Other press groups put the total number of journalists murdered so far in Mexico this year at 11. “Mexico has long been the most dangerous country in the Western Hemisphere for the press, which operates amid a complex web of criminal, drug-trafficking gangs and entrenched official corruption,” the report said.

In Afghanistan militant groups killed at least four journalists in retaliation for their work, and at least three were killed in the Philippines. The report said the number of combat-related journalists' deaths worldwide dropped to three, “the lowest level since 2000, as the intensity of conflicts in the Middle East abated and the COVID-19 pandemic dominated media attention and made it difficult for journalists to travel.” All three of those journalists were killed covering the continuing conflict near the city of Idlib in northern Syria.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise on policy support; EV shares lead gains

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles, as investors were assured that policymakers would avoid sudden policy tightening in 2021 to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-ind...

COVID-19 vaccine stirs rare hesitation in nearly virus-free Singapore

As Singapore prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations its striking success in controlling the virus is making some question whether they should take the jabs. In a city-state where compliance with the authorities is generally high, some S...

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Less than 300,000 of those 10.1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus,...

Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records 4 deg C

Sikar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said on Wednesday. Sikar was followed by Pilani, where the night temperature was recorded at 4.4 degree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020