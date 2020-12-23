Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe

Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerland-based unit of the company, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Menarini Group for Ryaltris, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.The companys product is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis SAR in patients over 12 years of age.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:12 IST
Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary has inked a licensing pact with Menarini Group for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region. Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerland-based unit of the company, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Menarini Group for Ryaltris, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the continued development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris in European markets while Menarini will be responsible for the scientific information and the commercialisation of the product in those markets, following regulatory approval.

As part of the deal, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment as well as launch and sales based milestone payments from Menarini for Ryaltris sales. "This partnership is another step in establishing Glenmark's respiratory focus in Europe. While Glenmark will launch Ryaltris through its own front ends in some markets, this arrangement will allow the product to compete across Europe,'' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President, Business Head EMEA-L (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America) Achin Gupta said.

This is also aligned with the company's vision to make Ryaltris the first global brand by launching it in several markets across the world, he added. ''Ryaltris is a perfect addition to our European respiratory and allergy portfolio and we can count on our established experience in the relevant therapeutic area to bring this novel option to patients. We look forward to receiving Ryaltris registration and being able to launch operations as soon as practicable," Menarini Group General Manager Pio Mei said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Christmas, New Year celebrations banned in public places in Dehradun

The district administration has banned collective celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas, New Years Eve and New Year to stop the spread of COVID-19Any violation of the ban on these dates ...

Three police officers shot dead in central France

Three police officers have been shot dead in an incident in central France, and a fourth officer wounded, the countrys national police force confirmed on Wednesday.The news was earlier reported by AFP in a post on Twitter. The police office...

Pooja Bhatt marks four years of sobriety: It has been an enriching journey

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday celebrated her four years of abstinence from alcohol and said she is grateful towards life for giving her strength to overcome addiction. Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and posted a photograph of a pictu...

Firstsource Solutions Acquires PatientMatters

Acquisition accentuates Firstsources Healthcare Provider portfolio and extends its national footprint in the USMumbai, India and Louisville, US Business Wire India Firstsource Solutions Limited NSE FSL, BSE532809, a global provider of Busin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020