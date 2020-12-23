Left Menu
Emami units get GMP certification

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:00 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat at Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the 'Zandu' brand for a period ofthree years

The two units have also obtained Certificate ofPharmaceutical Products (CoPP), the company said in astatement

The company said issuance of World Health Organisation- Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO-GMP) to the Emami units andCoPP for more than 40 such products under our Zandu brandumbrella, is a recognition and global testimony of thesuperior quality, safety and efficacy of the brand.

