Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). The model can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and online on apriliaindia.com, the company said in a statement.

The premium scooter is powered by a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that produces peak power of 11 PS at 7100 RPM. It comes with a fuel tank capacity of seven litres. Commenting on the launch, Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said, ''designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort.'' The scooter will be available at all the dealerships of the company across India, he said adding, ''we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio's upcoming plans for India.'' Aprilia SXR 160 comes with an anti-Lock braking system (ABS) along with ventilated disk brake and twin pots calliper hydraulic brake which delivers high braking performance, the company said.

It also has a host of other features such as digital speed indicator, RPM meter, mileage indicator, average speed and top speed display, digital fuel indicator, ABS indicator, engine malfunction indicator. ''Customers can also opt for the mobile connectivity accessory which connects the user's mobile to the scooter and helps them in locating it, raising security alarm when needed,'' it added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

