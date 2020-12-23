Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 14 to Rs 1,135 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for January delivery moved up by Rs 14, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 1,135 per 10 kg in 56,860 lots

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.