Philippine Airlines halts London flights until end-February

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:20 IST
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines said on Wednesday it is suspending flights to and from London from Thursday to the end of February as Britain battles a new coronavirus strain.

In a statement, the airline said it supports all measures that seek to curb any potential increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season and beyond. Philippine Airlines operates a Manila-London-Manila service once a week.

