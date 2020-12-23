Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benchmarks extend gains for 2nd day; IT, FMCG stocks sparkle

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 437.49 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 46,444.18. Market is continuing its rally amidst concerns over new virus strain, lockdown and weak global cues, fuelled by IT, mid and small caps. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rallied up to 2.65 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:07 IST
Benchmarks extend gains for 2nd day; IT, FMCG stocks sparkle

The Sensex and Nifty defied gravity for the second straight session on Wednesday as investors scooped up IT and FMCG shares amid a firm trend in global markets. A recovering rupee and global drugmakers' assertion that their COVID-19 vaccines will work against a new coronavirus strain the UK further shored up investor confidence, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 437.49 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 46,444.18. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 134.80 points or 1 per cent to 13,601.10.

HUL was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 2.67 per cent, followed by Infosys, M&M, SBI, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and TCS. Only four index components closed lower -- Titan, PowerGrid, NTPC and HDFC, shedding up to 0.81 per cent. Global markets were largely positive after drug companies like BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca exuded confidence that their COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new virus strain reported in the UK. However, gains were capped after US President Donald Trump hinted at vetoing the USD 900 billion economic aid package passed by the Congress due to the ''ridiculously low'' USD 600 aid for individuals. ''Market is continuing its rally amidst concerns over new virus strain, lockdown and weak global cues, fuelled by IT, mid and small caps. The additional stimulus announced in the US did not gain much momentum in the global market as the quantum of the benefit was well-factored, but Europe and emerging markets are maintaining the buoyancy. ''In the coming days, the market will also focus on Brexit trade deals which is expected to be finalised soon and fallout in the economy due to strict lockdown,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. All sectoral indices ended with gains. BSE realty, metal, IT, telecom, teck, FMCG and industrials indices surged as much as 3.97 per cent. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rallied up to 2.65 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in early deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.12 per cent to USD 50.14 per barrel. The rupee snapped its two-day losing streak to settle higher by 8 paise at 73.76 against the US dollar.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Bosnia migrant centre, police say

Fire broke out on Wednesday in a migrant centre in northwestern Bosnia where about 1,200 people had been accommodated, the regional police said.Local web portal Klix reported the fire in the section of the Lipa camp where oil and generators...

Irish cabinet restricts movements after minister contracts COVID-19

All members of Irelands cabinet are restricting their movements while awaiting COVID-19 tests after an unnamed minister contracted the virus, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.Ireland has one of the lowest incidence rates of C...

CR's Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train to run from Dec 30

A Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin Delhi, the Central Railway CR said in a release on Wednesday. The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronav...

Britain's fresh food supply at risk until Dover backlog cleared

British supplies of some fresh food, mainly fruit and vegetables, are at risk of running out until a backlog of trucks at the port of Dover is cleared and links with France return to normal, the UK retail industry said on Wednesday.A partia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020