CG inaugurates new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday announced inauguration of its smart motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. In Ahmednagar, this is the company's seventh manufacturing facility which is spread over an area of 4,200 square metre and is equipped with latest world class equipment and machineries, the company said in a statement.

The new facility will manufacture smart electric motors from 75 kW to 1000 kW. It will cater to the increased demand of domestic and global market and will help CG to gain greater market share for higher range of LV (lower voltage) Motors. ''The new plant is a testimony of the company's commitment towards Make in India initiative and deliver to its customers world class products at affordable price. This plant will keep India ahead of the curve in Motor technology,'' the company's chairman Vellayan Subbiah said.

CG is a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd which forms part of the Murugappa Group.