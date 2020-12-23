Left Menu
Development News Edition

CG inaugurates new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra

In Ahmednagar, this is the companys seventh manufacturing facility which is spread over an area of 4,200 square metre and is equipped with latest world class equipment and machineries, the company said in a statement.The new facility will manufacture smart electric motors from 75 kW to 1000 kW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:59 IST
CG inaugurates new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday announced inauguration of its smart motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. In Ahmednagar, this is the company's seventh manufacturing facility which is spread over an area of 4,200 square metre and is equipped with latest world class equipment and machineries, the company said in a statement.

The new facility will manufacture smart electric motors from 75 kW to 1000 kW. It will cater to the increased demand of domestic and global market and will help CG to gain greater market share for higher range of LV (lower voltage) Motors. ''The new plant is a testimony of the company's commitment towards Make in India initiative and deliver to its customers world class products at affordable price. This plant will keep India ahead of the curve in Motor technology,'' the company's chairman Vellayan Subbiah said.

CG is a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd which forms part of the Murugappa Group.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Left exploited farmers in Tripura, Kerala, Bengal; their stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP

Terming the Left parties stand on the three farm laws hypocritical, the BJP on Wednesday accused them of exploiting the farmers while in power in Tripura, Kerala and West Bengal. Wherever the Left parties were in power, there was nothing le...

ED attaches Rs 255-cr assets in agri loan fraud case of Maharashtra

Properties worth Rs 255 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a case of alleged agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. Assets wor...

Bombay Rayon Fashions to hive off Tarapur unit as part of restructuring plan

Fabrics and garments manufacturer Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd BRFL has said it would hive off its Tarapur yarn dyeing and fabric processing unit to its subsidiary company BRFL Textiles Private ltd, under slump sale as part of its restructurin...

Allegations against priest & nun "unbelievable", says the church

The Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday termed as unbelievable, the allegations against its priest and a nun, convicted of murder by a CBI court in the Sister Abhaya case, as it said they have the right to go for an appeal and prove their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020