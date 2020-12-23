New coronavirus variant not detected in Japan, says government panel

New coronavirus variant not detected in Japan, says government panelReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:01 IST
The infectious coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has not been detected in Japan, members of the Japanese government's expert panel on coronavirus responses said on Wednesday.
The Japanese government said earlier in the day it will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom from Thursday.
Also Read: Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese