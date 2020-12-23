Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus variant not detected in Japan, says government panel

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:01 IST
New coronavirus variant not detected in Japan, says government panel
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The infectious coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has not been detected in Japan, members of the Japanese government's expert panel on coronavirus responses said on Wednesday.

The Japanese government said earlier in the day it will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom from Thursday.

Also Read: Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Left exploited farmers in Tripura, Kerala, Bengal; their stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP

Terming the Left parties stand on the three farm laws hypocritical, the BJP on Wednesday accused them of exploiting the farmers while in power in Tripura, Kerala and West Bengal. Wherever the Left parties were in power, there was nothing le...

ED attaches Rs 255-cr assets in agri loan fraud case of Maharashtra

Properties worth Rs 255 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a case of alleged agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. Assets wor...

Bombay Rayon Fashions to hive off Tarapur unit as part of restructuring plan

Fabrics and garments manufacturer Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd BRFL has said it would hive off its Tarapur yarn dyeing and fabric processing unit to its subsidiary company BRFL Textiles Private ltd, under slump sale as part of its restructurin...

Allegations against priest & nun "unbelievable", says the church

The Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday termed as unbelievable, the allegations against its priest and a nun, convicted of murder by a CBI court in the Sister Abhaya case, as it said they have the right to go for an appeal and prove their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020