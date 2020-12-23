Sweden extending ban on flights from UK until new year - Aftonbladet daily

Sweden extending ban on flights from UK until new year - Aftonbladet dailyReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:32 IST
Swedish authorities have decided to extend a ban on flights from Britain until the new year, Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported, citing Scandinavian airline SAS.
Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain circulating in the country.
