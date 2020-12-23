Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on individuals, entities

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a total fine of Rs 15 lakh on five individuals and five entities for disclosure lapses while dealing in the shares of Super Sales India Ltd SSIL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:47 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on individuals, entities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a total fine of Rs 15 lakh on five individuals and five entities for disclosure lapses while dealing in the shares of Super Sales India Ltd (SSIL). In an order, Sebi said the entities and individuals belonged to the Bharat Patel Group.

Sebi had conducted an investigation into the trading activities of the Bharat Patel Group entities in the scrip of SSIL between December 15, 2011, and October 9, 2014. It was found that some of them in the group failed to make necessary disclosures under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms on several instances when there were changes in their shareholdings in SSIL.

Also, during various incidents, some of them as persons acting in concert and acquirers to the Bharat Patel Group failed to comply with takeover regulations, as per Sebi. For the violations, the watchdog has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on Bharat Jayantilal Patel, Minal Bharat Patel, Hardik Bharat Patel, Prashant Jayantilal Patel and Hridaynath Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

Besides, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on Bharat Jayantilal Patel, Minal Bharat Patel, Hardik Bharat Patel, Ruchit Bharat Patel, PAT Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd, Fidelity Multitrade Pvt Ltd, Pasha Finance Pvt. Ltd, Prashant Jayantilal Patel and Superior Financial Services Consultancy Pvt Ltd, payable jointly or severally..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI charge-sheets Principal of NDA Khadakwasla for allegedly cheating defense ministry

The CBI has charge-sheeted the Principal of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Om Prakash Shukla for allegedly making false claims about his teaching experience in his application to the Union Public Service Commission 1...

1,299 inmates in Chhattisgarh jails contracted COVID-19: Govt

As many as 1,299 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in 28 jails of Chhattisgarh so far and six have died of the infection, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by se...

UK says more of England to go into top tier of COVID restrictions

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.Hancock said from Dec. 26...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; consumers cutting back on spending

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remaining elevated as more businesses face restrictions and consumers hunker down amid an explosion of new COVID-19 cases. The ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020