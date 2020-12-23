Left Menu
Resolve complaints related to affixation of HSRP in 3-4 days: Delhi minister to stakeholders

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asked stakeholders on Wednesday to provide unique reference numbers to complaints related to the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles and resolve the grievances in three-four working days. It should also be ensured that the grievance is resolved within the next three-four working days, a statement issued by the transport department said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:42 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asked stakeholders on Wednesday to provide unique reference numbers to complaints related to the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles and resolve the grievances in three-four working days. At a meeting with officials of the transport department, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), HSRP manufacturers and suppliers, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the minister also directed for streamlining the overall grievance mechanism.

''The minister directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism. He said each grievance must be assigned a unique reference number and its receipt should be acknowledged within the next 24 hours. It should also be ensured that the grievance is resolved within the next three-four working days,'' a statement issued by the transport department said. Gahlot also asked the transport department officials and the SIAM to come up with a solution ''as soon as possible'' about vehicles registered in other states.

The transport department has been running a ''limited'' drive to challan and impose a fine of Rs 5,500 on vehicle owners violating the mandatory HSRP and colour-coded sticker norm. There are many vehicles in the city that are registered in other states, where the HSRP and sticker affixation are yet to take off, officials said. The SIAM representative at the meeting sought time to streamline and strengthen the overall process of booking and delivery of HSRP and stickers, and agreed to resolve all issues before the next meeting scheduled on December 30, the statement said.

''SIAM has also been directed to scale up and strengthen the home-fitment facility so that people do not have to step out during the pandemic to get their HSRP affixed,'' it said. Meanwhile, demanding postponement of the implementation of the HSRP and sticker norms for at least a year and slashing of the fine amount, STA operators Ekta Manch and other transport associations of Delhi have sought an appointment with Gahlot, general secretary of the manch Shyamlal Gola said.

The Supreme Court has instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types, the statement said. Vehicle owners can apply through a single window for both the HSRP and colour-coded sticker by logging on to www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com. For any grievance or queries, users can call on 1800 1200 201 or write to hsrpquery@siam.in, grievance@bookmyhsrp.com and homegrievance@bookmyhsrp.com.

