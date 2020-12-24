Agarwal Packers and Movers launches #Bade Bhaiya Matlab, a new campaign

The campaign is all about the original owner of Agarwal Packers and Movers and Bhade Bhaiya' s promise of an only dependable partner in relocating your household items HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group, Hyderabad based), original owner is a renowned name in the relocation and storage business, has launched the #Bade Bhaiya Matlab campaign in order to differentiate from every other player in the market with a similar name. Agarwal Packers and Movers originally started operations in 1984 by 'Bade Bhaiya' Mr. Dayanand Agarwal and had started with a single Logistic Van, Agarwal Packers and Movers has stuck to its leader's vision and brought about innovative solutions in the relocation business. Today, there are several players in the home services and shifting market, but Agarwal Packers and Movers from DRS Group, Hyderabad is the ''original'' owner of the brand. The company has a presence in 40+ Cities, 56+ Branches, and Over 1600+ Locations at very competitive rates.

Bade Bhaiya means a dependable, reliable, and trustworthy person who takes the responsibility for the family as a father. It also shows how trustworthy, he is for the family to depend on when one is relocating to a new house or new town. Everyone loves their home and the articles they have been using at their home, be it their furniture, electronic goods, plants, pets, cars, everything is close to their heart. When people move from one house to another house or to another city, they are the worst lot on how to shift their household articles and other items which are very close to their heart. So, Agarwal Packers and Movers, assures utmost care and safety like Bhade Bhaiya in the family, while shifting household items.

Agarwal Packers and Movers ease the pain of home relocation and have specially designed vehicles to relocate cars, pets, and plants, along with other household items in one go. Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO said, ''We are the original, India's most long-serving dependable and reliable shifting company since 1984. Our innovation helps our customers to shift without any worries. CHAPP Van, LED Box, Foam sheets are our innovation to deliver maximum quality to our customers in the last three decades.'' About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad Based): The company is promoted by Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal and has three decades of impeccable track record in transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as a leader in the country. The company is also in warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business are carried under the brand name of 'Agarwal Packers and Movers' which is a renowned name in household relocation across the country.