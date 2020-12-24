China to suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom

China to suspend direct flights to and from the United KingdomReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:15 IST
China will suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, citing the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.
"After much consideration, China has decided to take reference from other countries and suspend flights to and from the UK," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.
