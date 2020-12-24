Volkswagen India appoints Vishal Bhat as after-sales service head
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:59 IST
Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has appointed Vishal Bhat as the head of after-sales service from January 1. Bhat is currently serving as head of corporate and pre-owned car sales at Volkswagen, the company said in a release. He would be taking over the responsibility from P Ravichandran, who is now responsible for the dealer development business, it said. "As we plan for our biggest launch of 2021 with the Volkswagen Taigun, our core focus is to ensure enhanced customer experience and value proposition for the customers. With Vishal's vast experience and understanding of customers, we strongly believe he will bring-in new growth avenues in our service operations,'' Ashish Gupta, brand head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. With over 17 years of experience in the automotive industry, Bhat brings in diverse expertise to the position, the company said, adding that in a period of last five years, he has undertaken various roles and responsibilities across functions, which include aftersales, customer care, corporate and Das WeltAuto sales operations.
