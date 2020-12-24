Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta Resources raises stake in India unit to 55.1%

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd VRL has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 per cent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:31 IST
Vedanta Resources raises stake in India unit to 55.1%

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 per cent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore. VRL bought 18.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 159.94 per share, the company said in a statement on its website.

It made the purchase through block deals. The purchase of shares in the open market helped the firm raise its stake in Vedanta Ltd to 55.11 per cent from the current 50.13 per cent.

The move comes weeks after the firm's failed attempt to delist Vedanta Ltd from Indian stock exchanges. The delisting failed due to an insufficient number of shares being offered in the buyback proposal of VRL.

''This is in line with our stated strategic priority for simplifying the group structure to align the group's capital and operational structures, streamline the process of servicing the Group's financing obligations and improve a range of important credit metrics,'' it said. The simplification process which has been underway for several years has involved mergers of group companies and may involve other share acquisitions in accordance with applicable law, the company said without elaborating.

J P Morgan India acted as the broker to VRL for this transaction..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to over 15 years in jail in one more terror financing case

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC o...

SBI Life acquires 9 pc stake in Paisalo Digital for Rs 186.20 cr

SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has acquired nearly 9 per cent stake in non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital for about Rs 186.20 crore through the open market. SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares e...

No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru

The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight. Midnig...

Logistics company Mudita signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Logistics company Mudita Express Cargo said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with SpiceJet for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the countryIn a press release, Mudita stated it can turn around vaccine s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020