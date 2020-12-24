Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two members of family from Haryana dead as car falls into gorge in HP's Mandi

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:24 IST
Two members of family from Haryana dead as car falls into gorge in HP's Mandi

A 28-year-old woman and her 12-year-old niece died while her husband was injured on Thursday after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said

The deceased were identified as Komal and her niece Isha. Komal's husband, Nitish Sharma (32), was admitted to the district hospital in Kullu, Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said

The SP said all of them were from Haryana's Faridabad and were headed for Kullu from Mandi via Kataula when the accident took place at Rehla Ropa.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...

HC seeks police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his inj...

J-K records 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmirs COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,19,344 on Thursday with 291 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,860 as seven more people succumbed to the disease, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmi...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020