FACTBOX-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Ensuring London remains a leading world city will require the best possible terms of trade." Ian Wright, chief executive of the UK's Food and Drink Federation: "The Prime Minister promised UK businesses over a year of transition in which to adapt to a new set of rules.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:55 IST
Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Here are some of the reactions.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium: "After years of campaigning for zero-tariff trade, we welcome the announcement of a free-trade agreement between the UK and EU. This protects consumers on both sides of the Channel from billions in import tariffs on everyday goods. Given that four-fifths of UK food imports come from the EU, today’s announcement should afford households around the UK a collective sigh of relief."

Airbus: Airbus welcomed the news and said in a statement it was pleased the potential disruption from a no-deal scenario had been avoided.

Richard Burge, Chief Executive of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry: “Businesses are aware this may not be the all-encompassing deal that was promised at the beginning of this venture. It’s important that both sides continue to be open minded to a need for future discussions, to ensure the best possible trade and access to goods and services in the years to come. Ensuring London remains a leading world city will require the best possible terms of trade.”

Ian Wright, chief executive of the UK's Food and Drink Federation: “The Prime Minister promised UK businesses over a year of transition in which to adapt to a new set of rules. He has delivered us four working days. Food and drink manufacturers will do their best to keep food flowing. However, this week’s chaos at Dover and the last gasp nature of this deal means that there will be significant disruption to supply and some prices will rise. Disappointed shoppers and consumers will rightly ask why a deal had to take so long.” (Compiled by Andrew Heavens; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

