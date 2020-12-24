1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed during the day, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Flights from the UK have already been suspended after a new variant of coronavirus was detected in that country. Of 1,206 passengers, 788 were kept under institutional quarantine in Mumbai while the rest were sent to other states, the official said.

As many as 32 passengers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine. It could not be ascertained if any passenger had symptoms of COVID-19.

On receiving directives from the Central and state governments earlier this week, the BMC announced mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from the European countries and Middle East from Wednesday..