Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050. The "green growth strategy," targeting the hydrogen and auto industries, is meant as an action plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's October pledge to eliminate carbon emissions on a net basis by mid-century.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:45 IST
Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth
The "green growth strategy," targeting the hydrogen and auto industries, is meant as an action plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's October pledge to eliminate carbon emissions on a net basis by mid-century. Image Credit: ANI

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.

The "green growth strategy," targeting the hydrogen and auto industries, is meant as an action plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's October pledge to eliminate carbon emissions on a net basis by mid-century. Suga has made green investment a top priority to help revive the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and to bring Japan into line with the European Union, China and other economies setting ambitious emissions targets.

"The government has set up ambitious targets to achieve a carbon-neutral society in 2050," said Yukari Takamura, professor at the University of Tokyo. "Making clear goals and policy direction in the green growth strategy will give incentives for companies to invest in future technology."

The government will offer tax incentives and other financial support to companies, targeting 90 trillion yen ($870 billion) a year in additional economic growth through green investment and sales by 2030 and 190 trillion yen ($1.8 trillion) by 2050. A 2 trillion yen green fund will support corporate investment in green technology.

The plan seeks to replace the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, including hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, by the mid-2030s. To accelerate the spread of electric vehicles, the government targets slashing the cost of vehicle batteries by more than half to 10,000 yen or less per kilowatt-hour by 2030.

It aims to boost hydrogen consumption to 3 million tonnes by 2030 and to about 20 million tonnes by 2050 from 200 tonnes in 2017, in areas such as power generation and transportation. The strategy identifies 14 industries, such as offshore wind and fuel ammonia, and target the installation of up to 45 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power by 2040.

Japan also aims to use renewable energy "as much as possible" by 2050, mainly through off-shore wind farms, with reference goal of renewable energy sources accounting for 50% to 60% of the nation's power by 2050, up from less than 20% now, while reducing reliance on nuclear power. ($1 = 103.5500 yen)

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A month after quarantine, Afghan Zahir to play 1st match

After nearly a month-long quarantine, Melbourne Stars and Afghanistan import Zahir Khan is going to see his first action of the Big Bash Twenty20 league on Saturday. The 22-year-old left-arm leg-spinner will play for the Stars against the S...

3.97 cr ITRs filed for 2019-20 fiscal till Dec 24

As many as 3.97 crore taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns for assessment year AY 2020-21 fiscal year 2019-20 till December 24, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. Over 3.97 crore Income Tax Returns have already been ...

Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother dies in Patna

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasads mother Bimala Prasad died after a prolonged illness, it was disclosed by the senior BJP leader here on Friday. Prasad, who is also the local MP, shared the news on his Twitter handle, recalling the depart...

NFL stars joined students in virtual chats about racism

For several NFL stars, speaking out against social injustice meant speaking to youngsters about racism. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and Ravens defensive end Calais Campbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020