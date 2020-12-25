Left Menu
Development News Edition

IKEA India FY20 loss widens to Rs 720 cr; net sales up 64.7% at Rs 566 cr

The company had registered a loss of Rs 685.4 crore in the financial year ended March 2019, according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.However, IKEA India saw its net sales grow 64.68 per cent to Rs 566 crore in FY 2019-20 from Rs 343.7 crore in the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:45 IST
IKEA India FY20 loss widens to Rs 720 cr; net sales up 64.7% at Rs 566 cr
IKEA India, which has opened its second retail store this month in Mumbai, saw its revenue from 'other income' in FY20 was at Rs 99.6 crore as against Rs 64.2 crore in FY19. Image Credit: ANI

Furniture retailer IKEA India saw its net loss widen to Rs 720.1 crore in the financial year ended March 2020, according to regulatory documents. The company had registered a loss of Rs 685.4 crore in the financial year ended March 2019, according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

However, IKEA India saw its net sales grow 64.68 per cent to Rs 566 crore in FY 2019-20 from Rs 343.7 crore in the previous fiscal. Its total revenue during 2019-20 fiscal was at Rs 665.6 crore, up 63.18 per cent, as against Rs 407.9 crore in the previous financial year.

IKEA India, which has opened its second retail store this month in Mumbai, saw its revenue from 'other income' in FY20 was at Rs 99.6 crore as against Rs 64.2 crore in FY19. When contacted, IKEA said India is an important market for the company and it is investing to offer customers an omnichannel experience.

''India is an important market for IKEA. We are here in India for the long term. We are in the initial years of operations in the country where we are investing in our priority markets to offer customers an omnichannel experience," said IKEA India CFO Preet Dhupar. Part of Ingka Group, IKEA India had opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Besides its new flagship store in Navi Mumbai, IKEA also has plans to set up two city-centre stores in Mumbai to cater to the demand from the city. ''We are focussed on reaching the many people in our key markets with products and solutions that are affordable, sustainable, follow the best quality standards and relevant to their life at home,'' she said.

IKEA is also investing in the online system and has the ambition to reach 100 million Indian customers by 2022 through its omnichannel approach. ''The company continues to focus on opportunities to grow the business in existing channels and through opening new channels and units; focussing on the cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Delhi NCR,'' it said.

The company has also been engaged in completing the land and building rights acquisition process for the land bought in sector 47, Gurgaon in NCR. ''The company is also actively engaged with government authorities and state governments with various regulations and laws related to the retail business and furniture industry,'' it said.

IEKA India is also raising funds to support its growth in the country. ''In order to meet with fund requirement, during the financial year 2019-20, the company issued INR denominated bonds amounting to Rs 1,790 crore under the automatic route of FEMA Regulation. The due date for re-payment of the principal amount of such masala bonds is April 23, 2026,'' it said.

It has also paid an amount of Rs 216.2 crore towards interest on securities also. Ingka Holding Overseas B.V., Netherlands held 99.90 per cent equity shares of the company as on on March 31, 2020.

Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 378 IKEA stores in 30 countries. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day with record 50 lakh transactions: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day. Over 2.20 crore FASTag has been issued so far.The toll collec...

Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - Ifax

People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend fl...

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98. Frances culture minister announced his de...

Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as unacceptable and a red line for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020