CISF nabs man with 20 bullets at Delhi's IGI airport

A passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 20 bullets in his baggage, officials said on Friday. They said the traveller was intercepted with the bullets of 7.65 mm calibre on Wednesday at Terminal-2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The passenger was scheduled to take a flight to Aurangabad in Maharashtra, they said. As the passenger had no documents for carrying the live ammunition, he was offloaded from the flight and handed over to the Delhi Police by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel for further probe, they said.