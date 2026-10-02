Congress reshuffles Punjab and UP leadership ahead of polls: Aradhana Misra appointed UPCC chief, Pargat Singh named Punjab unit president

In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party has appointed new state party presidents as it ramps up its campaign strategy. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai. Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly. As part of the reshuffle approved by the Congress high command, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President of the UPCC. Additionally, Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents.

Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect. The party also formally acknowledged the contributions of outgoing chief Ajay Rai.

Reacting to her appointment, Aradhana Misra expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership for the significant responsibility. "I would like to express my deep gratitude to our top leadership of the party for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. I will discharge this duty with complete dedication and integrity," Misra told ANI.

Looking forward to the upcoming electoral battle, she emphasised the importance of alliance dynamics and grassroots mobilisation, stating, "The 2027 election is approaching, and we must also uphold the principles of the alliance. I am fully confident that, guided by our senior leaders and supported by the vast Congress family, including our energetic youth, we will rise to this challenge and form an INDIA alliance government in 2027." Meanwhile, the Congress appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Friday, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the appointment takes effect immediately. The Congress also appreciated the contributions of Raja Warring. He was appointed state party chief in 2022, taking over the role from Navjot Singh Sidhu."The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Amarinder Singh Raja Warring," the statement read.

The party also clarified that the working presidents, chairpersons, and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab will continue in their respective roles as before. Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday.

He also congratulated Pargat Singh, who succeeded him as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president. (ANI)