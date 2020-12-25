Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune: UK returnee found to have tested positive for coronavirus

The persons swab samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology NIV to check if he has been infected by the new strain of virus found in the UK, said Dr Sanjiv Waware, Assistant Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation.The man was one of the 544 persons -- including 300 from Pune city -- who had returned to Pune district recently as per a list provided by the Maharashtra government, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:20 IST
Pune: UK returnee found to have tested positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man who had returned here from the UK in the second week of December has been found to have tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Friday. The person's swab samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to check if he has been infected by the new strain of virus found in the UK, said Dr Sanjiv Waware, Assistant Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation.

The man was one of the 544 persons -- including 300 from Pune city -- who had returned to Pune district recently as per a list provided by the Maharashtra government, he said. ''This man returned to Pune on December 13 and tested positive on December 17. We will be sending his swab samples to NIV for genome sequencing to check if the virus is the same as the new strain,'' said Dr Waware.

The man is asymptomatic and is currently in home isolation, he said. After a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK, the Union government had asked for tracing of passengers who arrived in India from the UK between November 25 and December 23.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • swab

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha celebrates with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in different parts of Odisha, including the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sundergarh that have a significant Christian population. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik...

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...

Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbais Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official ...

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 'kindness of strangers'

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020