Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbais Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:49 IST
Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbai's Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official said.

The MNS has been targeting Amazon over the absence of Marathi on its posters and also for not providing navigation instructions in Marathi on its app. ''A LED TV, glass items, laptops, printers etc were damaged in the attack,'' the police official said.

The process of registering an First Information Report against at least eight persons was underway at Sakinaka police station, he added, adding nobody has been arreste yet. The e-commerce company had approached Dindoshi court in the city earlier, after which a notice was issued to MNS chief Raj Thackeray directing him to appear in court on January 5.

Amazon has filed the civil suit against the MNS and its workers'union which had allegedly threatened to block the firm's operations in Mumbai if it did not include Marathi as one of the preferred languages on its mobile application and website. The court had on December 13, after hearing brief arguments, noted that protection is required to be given to company and its staff.

The court had also restrained the MNS and its activists from obstructing the plaintiff or its employees from working at the e-commerce firm's site or disturbing its business activities..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha celebrates with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in different parts of Odisha, including the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sundergarh that have a significant Christian population. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik...

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...

Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbais Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official ...

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 'kindness of strangers'

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020