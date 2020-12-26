Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain says thousands of lorries cross Channel after virus testing stepped up

More than 4,500 lorries, among a huge backlog of trucks stranded for days in the British port of Dover, crossed the Channel on Friday after extra troops were deployed to step up coronavirus testing, a minister said. Ferry services between Dover and the French port of Calais resumed on Thursday, ending a blockade France had imposed for several days following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in England.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-12-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:40 IST
Britain says thousands of lorries cross Channel after virus testing stepped up
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

More than 4,500 lorries, among a huge backlog of trucks stranded for days in the British port of Dover, crossed the Channel on Friday after extra troops were deployed to step up coronavirus testing, a minister said.

Ferry services between Dover and the French port of Calais resumed on Thursday, ending a blockade France had imposed for several days following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in England. British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Friday that more than 10,000 coronavirus tests had been carried out on lorry drivers and only 24 of them had tested positive.

"Over 4,500 HGVs (heavy goods vehicles) are back over the Channel," Shapps said. Britain deployed additional troops to help clear the queues of lorries waiting for COVID-19 tests before being allowed to board cross-channel ferries. British media said 800 extra soldiers were sent to support 300 initially deployed.

Soldiers checked vehicles and drivers' documents at the entrance to the port. In one case, French officials, who were in Dover to help clear the backlog, were seen administering a nasal swab to a driver. The French and British governments agreed to end the blockade on Tuesday but the British authorities had said it would take days to clear the long lines of trucks.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Politics blunts Christmas as U.S. government shutdown nears, COVID-19 aid uncertain

President Donald Trump spent Christmas Day golfing at his West Palm Beach club while millions of Americans faced the risk of losing jobless benefits on Saturday and the threat of a partial government shutdown next week if he refuses to sign...

Cricket-Former England bowler and commentator Jackman dies aged 75

Former England fast bowler and cricket commentator Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75, crickets governing body ICC said on Friday. We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackma...

Youth arrested for robbing, keeping hostage woman befriended via mobile app: Delhi Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman he had come in contact through a mobile app by breaking into her house in southeast Delhi and keeping her hostage, police said on Friday. To take revenge on her for refusing to be...

Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

The Israeli military said Friday that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel. The rockets were aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020