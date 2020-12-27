Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 60,198 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS biggest gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart.On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed decline in their market valuation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 10:07 IST
Six of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 60,198 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS biggest gainers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 60,198.67 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest winners. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed decline in their market valuation. The market capitalisation of Infosys zoomed by Rs 19,849.41 crore to Rs 5,26,627.07 crore.

TCS added Rs 17,204.68 crore to take its valuation to Rs 10,91,362.33 crore and the valuation of HUL gained Rs 16,035.72 crore to Rs 5,63,881.75 crore. The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 3,518.83 crore to reach Rs 2,82,079.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by Rs 2,544.02 crore to Rs 3,88,414.04 crore.

RIL added Rs 1,046.01 crore to Rs 12,64,021.09 crore. In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined Rs 7,755 crore to Rs 7,69,364.60 crore and that of HDFC dipped Rs 4,445.63 crore to Rs 4,41,728.42 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance went lower by Rs 4,121.69 crore to Rs 3,12,360.19 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 2,263.57 crore to Rs 3,54,590.10 crore. In the ranking of most valued firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

During the last holiday-truncated week, the BSE benchmark inched up 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers across business verticals in 2021

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen Toubro LT is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said. The co...

Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 27 PTI There is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge, Apo...

Divergences in rural, urban inflation do not persist for long: RBI paper

Rural-urban inflation divergence does not persist in the long run and converges over time, and both exhibit a long-term equilibrium relationship, said an RBI article. This convergence of rural-urban inflation supports the relevance of one i...

Reasonable spectrum pricing, forward movement on 5G among priorities for 2021: BIF

Industry body BIF has said reasonable reserve prices for spectrum allocated via auctions, rapid proliferation of public Wi-Fi hotspots through WANI framework and forward movement on 5G without any delay are sector issues that need to be pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020