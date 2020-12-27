Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lingaraj Temple reopens for devotees after nine months

Shree Lingaraj Temple here reopened for devotees on Sunday after remaining closed for almost nine months due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Servitors and their family members were allowed entry into the oldest shrine of the state capital on the first day.They will be allowed to pray inside the temple till December 31, while the general public from outside the state capital will be allowed from January 6.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 14:48 IST
Lingaraj Temple reopens for devotees after nine months
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shree Lingaraj Temple here reopened for devotees on Sunday after remaining closed for almost nine months due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Servitors and their family members were allowed entry into the oldest shrine of the state capital on the first day.

They will be allowed to pray inside the temple till December 31, while the general public from outside the state capital will be allowed from January 6. The residents of Bhubaneswar can have the darshan of the Lord from January 3.

The 11th century Shree Lingaraj temple is a unique place in India where both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped together, making it a ''Hari-Har'' peeth. The officials said the temple was sanitised a day before allowing the devotees to offer prayer in the shine. The temple will remain closed for devotees on January 1 and 2 due to possible big congregation due to the New Year.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, which has made arrangement for adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines, has meanwhile, clarified that the devotees having COVID-19 negative report will only be allowed to enter the temple. The BMC has put up temporary test camps near the temple to enable the devotees to get their COVID-19 tests before getting entry into the shrine.

The authorities have also put up barricades outside the temple to ensure smooth darshan and proper implementation of the COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, the Puri district administration announced its decision to allow the people who live in the pilgrim town, to enter Lord Jagannath Temple on December 31.

Puri District Magistrate-cum-Collector Balwant Singh said the special arrangements will be made for the purpose of allowing the local people to enter the 12th century shrine. Shree Jagannath temple was opened for devotees on December 23.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020