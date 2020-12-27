24-year-old man killed, 4 injured in bus-van head-on collision

One person was killed, while four others were injured when a van in which they were travelling collided head-on with a bus of the Uttar Pradesh Roadways. The accident occurred around 10.30 am near Datauli village in the Lalauli police station area, Station House Officer Sandeep Tiwari said.

Narendra, 24, succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital, while four other injured were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the police officer said. The driver and conductor of the bus fled from the spot after the accident. Both the vehicles have been seized and the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.