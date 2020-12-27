Tigress brought from Kanpur released in Delhi zoo enclosure

A Bengal tigress was released in its enclosure at the Delhi zoo by Union minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday. The tigress, Barkha, was brought from the Kanpur zoo last month and has completed its quarantine period, Delhi zoo director Ramesh Pandey said.

Now, the zoo has a pair of normal-coated Bengal tigers and five white tigers, he added. Supriyo, the minister of state for environment, also launched the newly-created official website of the Delhi zoo. Now, tickets to the zoo can be booked online through the portal, Pandey said.