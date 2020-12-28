Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-12-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 01:42 IST
Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain and Turkey are set to sign a free trade deal on Tuesday, the UK trade ministry said on Sunday, the first since Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a new trade agreement with the European Union.

The two nations will sign a deal that replicates the existing trading terms between Ankara and London, but British trade minister Liz Truss said that she was hopeful a bespoke deal between the countries could be struck soon. "The deal we expect to sign this week locks in tariff-free trading arrangements and will help support our trading relationship. It will provide certainty for thousands of jobs across the UK in the manufacturing, automotive and steel industries," Truss said in a statement.

"We now look forward to working with Turkey towards an ambitious tailor-made UK-Turkey trade agreement in the near future." The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019, and Britain said it was the fifth biggest trade deal the trade ministry had negotiated after agreements with Japan, Canada, Switzerland and Norway.

Britain has now signed trade agreements with 62 countries ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on Jan. 1, when it leaves the EU's trading arrangements. It clinched its narrow trade deal with the EU, its biggest trading partner, last week. ($1 = 0.7367 pounds)

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

Prices of TV and appliances likely to go up by around 10% from January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.German pilot makes point with syringe in the skyGerman pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccina...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Wonder Woman box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming showdownWonder Woman 1984 pulled in 36.1 million at worldwide theaters over the Christmas holiday weekend and boo...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in PompeiiArchaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, have made the extraordinary find of a frescoed hot f...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020