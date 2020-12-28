Left Menu
Seaways Shipping inks pact with MOL Logistics for supply chain, turnkey logistics services

Hydearbad-based Seaways group flagship Seaways Shipping and Logistics on Monday said it has entered into a pact with the MOL Logistics India for providing end-to-end supply chain and turnkey logistics services to customers across the country.

Updated: 28-12-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:02 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Hydearbad-based Seaways' group flagship Seaways Shipping and Logistics on Monday said it has entered into a pact with the MOL Logistics (India) for providing end-to-end supply chain and turnkey logistics services to customers across the country. The partnership will also enable the two companies to associate in prospective bids and project proposals with various clients in India and abroad, a release said. Seaway group offers complete range of logistics services across the globe while MOL Logistics (India) is a part of the Japan-based MOL logistics. ''We are delighted to enter into this collaboration. Both MOL Logistics and Seaways are well-established large players in this industry, and we are uniquely placed to leverage our individual strengths,'' said P Vivek Anand, Director (Marketing) of Seaways. Anand said while Seaways has a strong understanding of the Indian business environment and enjoys the confidence of a large client base, MOL Logistics brings to the table its global network, long-standing clients and an enviable track record

''We will now be able to offer our customers a wide range of shipping and logistics solutions that are more efficient and cost-effective across any part of the world,'' he said. The areas of collaboration cover all turnkey logistics activities including warehousing, customs clearance, container line (NVOCC), vessel agency, transportation/trucking, bulk cargo handling and supply chain management, among others, said the release. ''To meet our ambitious growth plans, we have been actively looking at expanding our presence across various geographies. India has tremendous potential for growth, and we are looking forward to this collaboration with Seaways Shipping,'' said Ryoji Yamamoto, Director of MOL Logistics (India). The MOL Logistics Group will meet a wide variety of customer needs by making full use of its global network and logistics know-how such as air and ocean transport, cross-border transport with neighbouring countries, domestic transportation, warehousing, customs clearance, moving services, and plant and project cargo transportation, the release stated. MOL Logistics, which was earlier known as Mitsuiline Air Service Co Ltd, set up its Indian subsidiary in 2017.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

