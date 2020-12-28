Two sides clash in UP village, 13 injured

At least 13 people were injured in a clash between two groups following a dispute over alleged harassment of a minor girl in Imilia village, police said on Monday. Rival factions clashed with each other using sharp edged weapons and lathis on Sunday evening, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said, adding both sides were under the influence of liquor.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and cross FIRs have been lodged, the ASP said. Circle Officer, Kalu Singh, said there was an outstanding dispute between Malkhan and Asharam of the village from the last three months over alleged harassment of a minor girl and on Sunday evening one of the faction started abusing the other leading to the clash.

While the police said 13 people have been injured, Dr K.D Gupta of the District Hospital said 20 injured had been brought from the village of which two with serious injuries have been shifted to another hospital.