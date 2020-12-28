Left Menu
Development News Edition

COAI says telecom industry financially stressed; seeks govt support on key challenges

However, industry continues to be financially stressed and we seek the support of the government in enabling the industry to truly play its role as an enabler of horizontal growth and a boost to the nations economy, Kochhar said.Listing out the top challenges faced by its member telecom companies, COAI said these relate to liquidity, rationalisation of the regulatory levies, Adjusted Gross Revenue AGR issues, spectrum pricing, Right of Way RoW rules, and cell tower radiation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:31 IST
COAI says telecom industry financially stressed; seeks govt support on key challenges
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The telecom industry, which facilitated wide-spread digital adoption during the pandemic, continues to be financially stressed and seeks government support on issues like liquidity, rationalisation of levies, AGR and spectrum pricing, according to COAI. The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), in its outlook for 2021, said 5G launch is expected in the later part of the year.

The technology is poised to open up a plethora of possibilities in the context of business models, better education, healthcare, smart cities, smart manufacturing, and intelligent logistics, S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI said in a statement. ''However, industry continues to be financially stressed and we seek the support of the government in enabling the industry to truly play its role as an enabler of horizontal growth and a boost to the nation's economy,'' Kochhar said.

Listing out the top challenges faced by its member telecom companies, COAI said these relate to liquidity, rationalisation of the regulatory levies, Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issues, spectrum pricing, Right of Way (RoW) rules, and cell tower radiation. ''COAI has been pressing the government and TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) on these,'' Kochhar added.

Like any other sector, the telecom industry too was impacted by the pandemic with a sharp fall in the number of subscribers in March and April. However, as business and individuals adopted digital ways, telecom industry emerged as a ''saviour''. Many telecom players have benefitted from a surge in the traffic of data and voice, due to which the telecom sector is performing well as compared to other infrastructure sub-sectors, he said.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year through June, customer spending on voice and data services increased 16.6 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 35,642 crore (USD 4.80 billion). The growth of data services was primarily triggered by the use of over-the-top or OTT platforms for voice communications, chat, online meetings, webinars, entertainment, among others.

''With the focus on AtmaNirbhar Bharat, revenue from the telecom equipment sector is expected to grow to USD 26.38 billion by 2020,'' said the industry body, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. ''The number of internet subscribers in the country is expected to double by 2021 to 829 million and overall IP traffic (Internet Protocol traffic or web traffic) is expected to grow four-fold at a CAGR of 30 per cent by 2021,'' it added.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stock markets scale new heights on positive global cues

Extending gains for the fourth straight session, benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on Monday in line with broad-based rallies in global equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex settled up by 380.21 points or 0.81 per cent at it...

Mean speed on Delhi roads dropped from 46 to 29 kmph after lockdown as congestion returned: CSE

The mean travel speed on some Delhi stretches dipped from 46 kmph during the lockdown period to 29 kmph after it as the reopening of the economy led to a rebound in congestion, the Centre for Science and Environment CSE said in a report on ...

Over 4.23 cr ITRs for fiscal 2019-20 filed till Dec 27

Over 4.23 crore taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 fiscal year 2019-20 till December 27, the Income Tax department said on Monday. More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already be...

Dairy Products Brand 'Milk Magic' Penetrates in Indian B2C Domestic Market

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India NewsVoir Milk Magic is a dairy products brand by Jayshri Gayatri Food Products JGFP JGFP is a leading B2B manufacturer supplier of dairy products in the Indian domestic market and exports to over 20 countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020