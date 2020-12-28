Left Menu
Development News Edition

China denies seeking additional guarantees for USD 6 bn loan for rail project in Pakistan

China on Monday termed as baseless the reports that it has sought additional guarantees from Pakistan for sanctioning a whopping USD 6-billion loan for a railway line project and backing away from its initial financial commitments to the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor due to weakening financial position of its all-weather ally.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:27 IST
China denies seeking additional guarantees for USD 6 bn loan for rail project in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China on Monday termed as baseless the reports that it has sought additional guarantees from Pakistan for sanctioning a whopping USD 6-billion loan for a railway line project and backing away from its initial financial commitments to the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor due to weakening financial position of its all-weather ally. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also rejected reports that China was backing away from its initial financial promises to Pakistan under the USD 60 billion CPEC amid rising corruption and militants' attacks.

These reports are baseless, Zhao told a media briefing here. "I would also like to stress that against the global economic recession, China's input in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) including the CPEC has not reduced but rather increased against the odds," he said.

"Over the first three quarters, China's direct financial investment in BRI countries increased by around 30 per cent, offering China's support to many BRI partner countries in their effort to fight the epidemic and recover their economy," Zhao said. The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China's ambitious multi-billion-dollar BRI. India has expressed concern over the project as a portion of the CPEC runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan's media recently reported that China has sought additional guarantees before sanctioning a USD 6-billion loan for the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway line project due to Islamabad's weakening financial position. The ML-1 project, which includes dualisation and upgradation of the 1,872-km railway track from Peshawar to Karachi, is a major milestone for the second phase of the CPEC.

The Express Tribune newspaper had reported that China also proposed a mix of commercial and concessional loans to fund the rail project, going against Islamabad's wishes of "cheapest lending". A senior Pakistani official involved in the negotiations said that China raised the additional guarantee issue during the third joint ML-1 Financing Committee Meeting on December 13 but did not make it a part of the draft of minutes shared with Pakistan.

The official said that China raised the additional guarantee issue to get clarity over Pakistan's financial condition after it applied for debt relief from the G-20 countries, which is only meant for the world's poorest nations.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here’s What You Wish You Didn’t Miss Out at Razorpay’s FTX2020

How will fintech evolve as more aspects of our daily economy transition online At FTX2020 by Razorpay, Indias most coveted fintech event, experts weigh in on the possibilities. Back in 2019, rarely did anybody think about the possibility of...

Dhankar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis. Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing...

Chennai: Airport employee, passenger from Dubai held for gold smuggling

A software engineer working at the Chennai airport and a passenger who arrived from Dubai were apprehended on Monday for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 1.5 crore, the CISF said. They said the security personnel found that the passen...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL44 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stock markets scale new heights on US stimulus dose, Brexit deal Mumbai Extending gains for the fourth straight session, key stock indices Sensex and Nifty raced to ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020