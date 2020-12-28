Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland finds first patients with new coronavirus variants

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:33 IST
Finland finds first patients with new coronavirus variants

The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in Finland in two people, while a separate variant spreading in South Africa has been detected in one other person, health officials said on Monday.

Finland imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the new variant, which is thought to be more contagious than previous ones.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here’s What You Wish You Didn’t Miss Out at Razorpay’s FTX2020

How will fintech evolve as more aspects of our daily economy transition online At FTX2020 by Razorpay, Indias most coveted fintech event, experts weigh in on the possibilities. Back in 2019, rarely did anybody think about the possibility of...

Dhankar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis. Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing...

Chennai: Airport employee, passenger from Dubai held for gold smuggling

A software engineer working at the Chennai airport and a passenger who arrived from Dubai were apprehended on Monday for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 1.5 crore, the CISF said. They said the security personnel found that the passen...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL44 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stock markets scale new heights on US stimulus dose, Brexit deal Mumbai Extending gains for the fourth straight session, key stock indices Sensex and Nifty raced to ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020