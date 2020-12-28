Left Menu
Skyways ties up with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine transportation

Air freight forwarder Skyways Air Services on Monday said it has joined hands with budget carrier SpiceJet for transporting COVID-19 vaccine across India. This strategic association with Spicejet is bound to add substantial value to Skyways customers in terms of available capacity for vaccine transportation not just within India but also to international markets, he said.Together we will be able to do a Producer to the Vaccination Depots movement seamlessly, Sharma added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:56 IST
Air freight forwarder Skyways Air Services on Monday said it has joined hands with budget carrier SpiceJet for transporting COVID-19 vaccine across India. Under the collaboration, Skyways will provide cold chain transportation and storage along with dedicated last-mile connectivity, while SpiceJet will provide connectivity across its pan-India network with full temperature mapping controls, a release said.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this effect, Skyways Air Services Pvt Ltd said. In addition, Skyways will also provide custom brokering services, wherever required in India, Germany and the US, it said.

''We are working to enhance our readiness and preparing to meet the impending demand for an effective vaccine distribution in the country. Currently, we are developing apt capacities with our carrier partners,'' said Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director, Skyways Group. This strategic association with Spicejet is bound to add substantial value to Skyways customers in terms of available capacity for vaccine transportation not just within India but also to international markets, he said.

''Together we will be able to do a 'Producer to the Vaccination Depots' movement seamlessly,'' Sharma added..

