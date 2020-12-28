Left Menu
U.S. EPA finalizing first-ever airplane emissions rules

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday will finalize the first-ever proposed standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes, a spokeswoman told Reuters. The EPA said in July its proposed requirements would align the United States with international standards. Critics say the agency should have required tougher emissions rules.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday will finalize the first-ever proposed standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The EPA said in July its proposed requirements would align the United States with international standards. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on global airplane emissions standards aimed at makers of small and large planes, including Airbus SE and Boeing Co, which both have backed the standards. Critics say the agency should have required tougher emissions rules.

