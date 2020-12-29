PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU and China poised to agree investment pact https://on.ft.com/3n2hzhC Plan to reopen England's schools within two weeks is under review, says Gove https://on.ft.com/34OuMnI

Fashion industry fears London will lose allure after Brexit transition https://on.ft.com/2WUOFFa Overview

The EU and China are close to reaching a long-awaited business investment deal as Brussels seeks to level the playing field for European companies operating in the Chinese market. UK's cabinet office minister Michael Gove has admitted that plans for children in England to return to school within the next fortnight are "under review" as the government's scientific advisers urge a delay to the start of the new term.

London's role as a talent hub for the global fashion industry will take a substantial hit as a result of new immigration rules being imposed after the Brexit transition period, according to several leading modelling agencies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)