PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 06:08 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU and China poised to agree investment pact https://on.ft.com/3n2hzhC Plan to reopen England's schools within two weeks is under review, says Gove https://on.ft.com/34OuMnI

Fashion industry fears London will lose allure after Brexit transition https://on.ft.com/2WUOFFa Overview

The EU and China are close to reaching a long-awaited business investment deal as Brussels seeks to level the playing field for European companies operating in the Chinese market. UK's cabinet office minister Michael Gove has admitted that plans for children in England to return to school within the next fortnight are "under review" as the government's scientific advisers urge a delay to the start of the new term.

London's role as a talent hub for the global fashion industry will take a substantial hit as a result of new immigration rules being imposed after the Brexit transition period, according to several leading modelling agencies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new infections remain low

Australias most populous state of New South Wales NSW maintained its downward trend of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday but authorities asked people to be on high alert after cases were detected outside the current virus cluster. A cluste...

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the citys police chief deemed an unreasonable use of deadly force, the citys public safety director said. The dismissa...

S.Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20 mln people -Yonhap

South Korea on Tuesday said it will sign a deal with Moderna Inc to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people, Yonhap news agency reported citing the presidential office.This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to laun...

FAA to reform new airplane safety approvals after 737 MAX crashes

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Monday it would reform how it certifies new airplanes in line with legislation passed by Congress after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.Lawmakers approved sweeping reforms...
