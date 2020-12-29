Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican court rolls back sanction for firm owned by son of president's ally

A Mexican court has lifted a sanction against a company owned by the son of a close ally of the president, opening the door for the company to resume business with public entities, according to a notice in the government's official gazette on Monday. The Public Administration Ministry (SFP) in August had banned Cyber Robotics Solutions from receiving any new government contracts for 21 months, arguing that the company had provided false information in a deal with the Social Security Institute.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 06:33 IST
Mexican court rolls back sanction for firm owned by son of president's ally

A Mexican court has lifted a sanction against a company owned by the son of a close ally of the president, opening the door for the company to resume business with public entities, according to a notice in the government's official gazette on Monday.

The Public Administration Ministry (SFP) in August had banned Cyber Robotics Solutions from receiving any new government contracts for 21 months, arguing that the company had provided false information in a deal with the Social Security Institute. The SFP had also banned Cyber Robotics from public works in July, after finding it had over-charged for ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a court suspended the order after the company appealed.

Cyber Robotics is owned by Leon Manuel Bartlett, son of Manuel Bartlett, who heads national electricity company CFE. The elder Bartlett, an influential aide of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, last year was subject to an ethics probe relating to his wealth and potential conflicts of interest. The SFP-led investigation exonerated him of any wrongdoing.

After an appeal from Cyber Robotics over the 21-month disqualification, an administrative court "resolved to grant, definitively, the preventive measure requested by the company," the government notice said. The court also lifted a fine, which the SFP had set at 887,145 pesos ($44,424). The notice did not detail the court's rationale for the decision. ($1 = 19.9700 Mexican pesos)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new infections remain low

Australias most populous state of New South Wales NSW maintained its downward trend of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday but authorities asked people to be on high alert after cases were detected outside the current virus cluster. A cluste...

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the citys police chief deemed an unreasonable use of deadly force, the citys public safety director said. The dismissa...

S.Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20 mln people -Yonhap

South Korea on Tuesday said it will sign a deal with Moderna Inc to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people, Yonhap news agency reported citing the presidential office.This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to laun...

FAA to reform new airplane safety approvals after 737 MAX crashes

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Monday it would reform how it certifies new airplanes in line with legislation passed by Congress after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.Lawmakers approved sweeping reforms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020