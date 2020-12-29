Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on U.S. stimulus fix, Nikkei hits 30-year high

Futures for the S&P 500 added 0.32%. The dollar nursed losses against major currencies and Treasury yields rose after U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of a stimulus package related to the coronavirus outbreak increased risk appetite.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 07:36 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on U.S. stimulus fix, Nikkei hits 30-year high

Asian shares jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 30-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetite.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.46%. Australian stocks rose 0.55%. Japan's Nikkei leapt 1.63% to its highest since August 1990, while shares in China rose 0.1%. Futures for the S&P 500 added 0.32%.

The dollar nursed losses against major currencies and Treasury yields rose after U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of a stimulus package related to the coronavirus outbreak increased risk appetite. The positive mood also helped oil futures rise during Asian trading in hopes for an acceleration in economic activity.

The U.S. House of Representatives had voted earlier to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote. While it is not clear how the measure will fare in the Senate, President Donald Trump's signing on Sunday of a $2.3 trillion pandemic bill, which included the $600 payments, had sent shares on Wall Street to record highs overnight as it increased optimism about an economic recovery.

"With the Brexit ... and the U.S. stimulus deal now in the rear-view mirror, there is a sense of relief that we have avoided the respective worst-case scenarios," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, a broker. Firmer demand for riskier assets kept the U.S. dollar, which is often seen as a "safe-haven" asset, on the back foot. It was down 0.02% against a basket of major currencies.

Shorting the dollar has been a popular trade recently and calculations by Reuters based on data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday suggested this could endure. Short positions on the dollar swelled in the week ended Dec. 21 to $26.6 billion, the highest in three months. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 90.241, not far from the lowest in more than two years.

Sterling edged up to $1.3483 following the confirmation last week of a trade UK-EU trade deal that was widely expected. A sluggish dollar bolstered gold prices, which rose 0.37% to $1,878.06 an ounce.

Oil prices recovered a touch after falling overnight on concerns that new travel restrictions on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic would weaken fuel demand, and as the prospect of increased supply dragged on prices. Brent crude rose 0.69% to $51.21 per barrel. U.S. crude was up 0.71% at $47.96 a barrel.

More U.S. fiscal stimulus has also eased concerns about the threat posed by new variants of the coronavirus identified in Britain and South Africa. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 0.9414%, but the two-year eased to 0.1270%.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...

First U.S. troops vaccinated in S.Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases. U.S. Forces ...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis 45 days into his tenure after he managed just one win from his 10 games in charge, the Championship second-tier club said. The 62-year-old replaced Garry Monk last month with Wednesday seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020