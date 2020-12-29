Left Menu
Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction orders worth Rs 310 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:04 IST
Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction orders worth Rs 310 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) on Tuesday said it has bagged new construction orders worth around Rs 310 crore

In a regulatory filing, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd said it ''has secured new order aggregating to Rs 309.44 crore (approx.) for construction of high-rise multi-storied residential complex'' in Bhubaneswar in Odisha

Total order inflow during the current fiscal stands at Rs 2,086.44 crore, it added. Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts were trading 4.39 per cent higher at Rs 263 apiece on the BSE.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Latest News

Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave aw...

Resilient IT sector gears up for growth opportunities, challenges amid 'new normal'

COVID-19 may have thrown curveballs this year but the USD 191 billion-Indian IT sector has shown resilience and 2021 promises more growth opportunities as digital spends go up to tackle the challenges amid the new normal. Rapid rise in coro...

ICC rejection to investigate Uyghur genocide is vast moral failure: Experts

The International Criminal Courts ICC rejection of calls by exiled Uyghurs to investigate China for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity represents a vast moral and institutional failure, according to experts. In mid-December, Fatou...

Ind vs Aus: Paine 'extremely frustrated' over his dismissal

Australia skipper Tim Paine expressed his frustration over the DRS and its regulations as he dissected the reasons behind the teams 8-wicket loss in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The DRS debate erupted a...
