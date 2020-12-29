Left Menu
Japan's Nikkei at 30-year high after Trump OKs stimulus

Stocks rose Tuesday in Asia, with Japans Nikkei 225 index hitting a 30-year high after President Donald Trump signed a usd 900 billion economic aid package. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index rose 0.9 per cent to 26,557.18.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:34 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks rose Tuesday in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index hitting a 30-year high after President Donald Trump signed a usd 900 billion economic aid package. Wall Street set fresh records on Monday after Trump opted not to veto the bill, helping to staunch uncertainty as governments reimpose pandemic-fighting travel and business curbs weighing on global economic activity.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7 per cent to 27,568.15, the first time it has traded above 27,000 since August 1990, according to FactSet. The market hit its all-time peak close of 38,915.87 on Dec 29, 1989. The benchmark was buoyed by strong gains in heavyweights like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which surged 4.6 per cent, apparel maker Fast Retailing, also up 4.6 per cent, and technology and energy company SoftBank, which gained 4.2 per cent.

Other Asian shares were also mostly higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.9 per cent to 26,557.18. In South Korea, the Kospi edged 0.1 per cent higher to 2,814.16.

