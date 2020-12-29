Left Menu
China says it hopes EU investment deal negotiations come to early fruition

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday he hopes negotiations on a China-EU investment deal can come to fruition at an early date.

Recently major progress has been achieved, Wang said, speaking at a regular news conference in Beijing.

China and the European Union are likely to clinch a deal this week that would give EU firms better access to the Chinese market, improve competition conditions and protect EU investment in China, European officials said on Monday.

