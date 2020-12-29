Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell Rs 5.9 to Rs 1,156 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in January declined by Rs 5.9, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 1,156 per 10 kg in 47,295 lots.

Likewise, Refined soya oil contracts for February traded lower by Rs 5.9, or 0.51 percent, at Rs 1,146 per 10 kg in 25,505 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.