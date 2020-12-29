Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 29 PTI Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell Rs 5.9 to Rs 1,156 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:16 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell Rs 5.9 to Rs 1,156 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in January declined by Rs 5.9, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 1,156 per 10 kg in 47,295 lots.

Likewise, Refined soya oil contracts for February traded lower by Rs 5.9, or 0.51 percent, at Rs 1,146 per 10 kg in 25,505 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

