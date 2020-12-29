Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks extend gains as Brexit deal boosts UK markets

European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects for global growth in 2021. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.2%, rising for a fifth straight session and scaling a new 10-month high.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:26 IST
European stocks extend gains as Brexit deal boosts UK markets

European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects for global growth in 2021.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.2%, rising for a fifth straight session and scaling a new 10-month high. UK stocks outperformed, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 jumping 2.6% in its first day of trading after the sealing of a Brexit trade agreement between Britain and the European Union on Thursday.

AstraZeneca rose 4.7% on news that the British government is expected to approve COVID-19 vaccine shots for emergency use within a few days. UK market gains were largely broad based. The pound firmed slightly, with investors worried that the bare-bones nature of the deal leaves Britain far more detached from the EU than was thought likely in 2016.

The German DAX rose 0.5% and extended a record run after Wall Street rallied to all-time highs on hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure onto the Republican-controlled Senate.

"This is but a resumption of the pandemic bull market, where cheer is stimulated by policy stimulus," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note. Software group SAP rose 2.2% to provide the biggest boost to the DAX after its unit, Qualtrics International Inc, filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

Travel and leisure stocks rose the most among sectors, with TUI AG, Lufthansa and British Airways-owner IAG rising between 3.3% and 10.4%. The EU vaccination drive kicked off at the weekend, with health workers and residents of care homes across the bloc among the first to get the shots from Pfizer Inc.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, on December 31 via video conference, the PMO said on TuesdayOver 201 acres of land has been allotted for the insti...

AstraZeneca vaccine not ready for quick European approval, watchdog official says

The European Medicines Authority EMA will most likely not be able to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdogs Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said. They h...

Belarus starts COVID-19 vaccinations with Russian shots

Belarus on Tuesday announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out a vaccine that is still undergoing late-stage studies to ensure its safe...

Lucknow: Over 60 Congress workers taken into custody

Over 60 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody on Tuesday during their Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao Yatra here, police said. Around 60 to 70 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody at Shahid Park here while staging a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020