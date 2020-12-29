Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand warns of stricter measures if virus not contained

Thailand has imposed tighter control measures in some areas, including on entertainment businesses, which will be reassessed in seven days, said COVID-19 taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin. Health authorities confirmed 155 new cases on Tuesday as new clusters emerged in the wake of a big outbreak discovered 12 days ago at a seafood market near Bangkok, among mainly migrant workers from Myanmar.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:51 IST
Thailand warns of stricter measures if virus not contained
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand warned on Tuesday that more intensive measures might be necessary to halt its worst coronavirus outbreak yet and urged the public to cooperate to contain a spread that has seen cases in most regions of the country. Thailand has imposed tighter control measures in some areas, including on entertainment businesses, which will be reassessed in seven days, said COVID-19 taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Health authorities confirmed 155 new cases on Tuesday as new clusters emerged in the wake of a big outbreak discovered 12 days ago at a seafood market near Bangkok, among mainly migrant workers from Myanmar. Though low in comparison to many countries, Thailand's average of 142 new daily cases is a setback for its efforts to keep the virus at bay, having recorded just 6,440 infections and 61 deaths since its first case in January.

"If the situation is under control, we will continue the current measures. If not, we will review them all. So we need to help each other more," Taweesin said, urging people to stay home. The latest curbs announced on Monday include a ban in Bangkok on betting businesses and midnight closures for its bars, nightclubs and music venues until Jan. 4.

Keeping new cases under 1,000 a day may need more aggressive restrictions as imposed earlier in the year to fight the first outbreak, Taweesin said. Those measures, which included closures of malls, restaurants and entertainment areas and restrictions on international travel, caused the tourism-reliant economy to contract the most in 22 years in the second quarter.

On Tuesday, the cabinet agreed to allow illegal migrants from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to register to work in Thailand for two years and also approved a budget of about 11 billion baht ($366.30 million) for combating the new outbreak.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month protesting the three Central farm laws. Addressing a press conference, he said the deci...

Rupee logs fourth straight gains, rises 7 paise against US dollar

Rising for the fourth straight session, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 73.42 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid heavy buying in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund inflows. A weaker greenback in the overseas market...

Food & Consumer Affairs Min completes herculean tasks in COVID times

It was a herculean task to provide free food grains to over 80 crore poor people, and the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Ministry successfully implemented the task for eight months in a row as a COVID relief measure during t...

Germany's GNA Biosolutions offers new quick coronavirus test

Biotech firm GNA Biosolutions said on Tuesday it has received emergency use approval from Germans health authority for its quick COVID-19 test that it says is as reliable as widely-used PCR tests but delivers results almost as quickly as an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020