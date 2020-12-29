Left Menu
JSPL receives 'regular rail supplier' status from Indian Railways

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation RDSO, which works under the ambit of the Railway board, has approved field performance of 60 kg 880 Grade 90 UTS rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh plant, the company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:26 IST
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it has received the 'regular rail supplier' status from the Indian Railways. In a statement, JSPL said it has become the first private company in India to be awarded the 'regular supplier' status from the national transporter.

''JSPL becomes India's first private company to get 'regular supplier' status from Indian Railways to supply 60 kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails,'' it said. Now, the Railways, its subsidiary/subsidiaries and track laying contractors can source 60 kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails manufactured by the company and utilise them for their ongoing and upcoming projects, JSPL said.

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway board, has approved field performance of 60 kg 880 Grade (90 UTS) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh plant, the company statement said. The Railway's board has accepted the field performance test report of RDSO and considered 60 kg 880 grade (90 UTS) rails are suitable for use in Indian Railways, it added.

In the statement, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said, ''We are happy that the Indian Railways has awarded the regular supplier status to JSPL which made 60 kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails.'' He added that it would be a big push towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and it is a good achievement for our Rail business. ''We thank RDSO and the Ministry of Railways for field performance approval of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails of JSPL.'' Apart from 60 kg 880 grade, JSPL has also started supplying 1080 grade head hardened rails and 880 grade prime (Class-A) rails to several metro rails projects in India. These include Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro. While 1080 HH grade rails used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects, UIC 60 kg 880 grade prime (Class- A) rails are required in passenger tracks.

In offshore markets, JSPL supplies special grade rail blooms to France Rail, Hayange in Europe. The company has also exported 2.5 lakh tonne of rails through Indian public sector undertakings (IRCON and STC) to customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Africa, the company said..

