Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

A Boeing 737 Max departed Miami International Airport with 100 passengers aboard Tuesday for the aircrafts first U.S. commercial flight since faulty sensor readings contributed to two deadly crashes in 2019.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:48 IST
Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

A Boeing 737 Max departed Miami International Airport with 100 passengers aboard Tuesday for the aircrafts first U.S. commercial flight since faulty sensor readings contributed to two deadly crashes in 2019. The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New Yorks LaGuardia Airport around 1:30 p.m. Eastern, according to an airline spokeswoman. The airline gave customers the chance to change flights if they were uncomfortable on the Max. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

Regulators in Europe and Brazil cleared the way for airlines to resume using the plane if certain changes were made and pilots were provided with additional training. The first passenger flight with a revamped Max took place this month in Brazil. Brazils Gol airlines has since operated more than 540 flights and Aeromexico has operated more than 80 with Max planes, according to tracking service Flightradar24. The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019, days after the second crash. Reports by House and Senate committees faulted Boeing and the FAA for failures in the process of certifying the plane. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a former military and airline pilot, operated a test flight in September and vouched for the plane's safety, saying he would put his family on it. American Airlines President Robert Isom planned to be on Tuesday's inaugural U.S. flight.

American plans to make one round trip a day between Miami and New York with the planes through January 4 before putting the Max on more routes. United Airlines plans to resume flights with the Max in February, and Southwest Airlines plans to resume flights with the planes in March.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BARC develops eye cancer therapy for treatment of ocular tumours

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai has developed an eye cancer therapy in the form of the first indigenous Ruthenium 106 Plaque for the treatment of ocular tumours, an official statement said on Tuesday. The handling of plaque is v...

UK coronavirus cases set new daily record, prompting 'extreme concern'

Britains government reported 53,135 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number since mass testing started in mid-2020 and up sharply from the previous record of 41,385 set on Monday. The number of new deaths recorded within 28 day...

NDTV to appeal against Sebi order imposing Rs 5 cr fine on company

New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it will appeal against market regulator Sebis order imposing a fine of Rs 5 crore on the company for alleged failure to disclose price-sensitive information about certain loan agreements. The co...

Guj: BJP MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party, to quit Lok Sabha too

BJP MP from Gujarat and former Union minister Mansukh Vasava has resigned from the party and said he would also quit as a Member of Parliament, but denied that his opposition to Eco Sensitive Zone in his constituency was the reason. Speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020